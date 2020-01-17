(Video) Carra says United can’t dominate in Europe as they can’t influence referees & leaves Neville clutching at straws

We love the relationship Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have on Sky Sports.

The pair, once on-pitch enemies, are constantly winding each other up and in fairness, it’s Carra who usually comes out on top.

Midweek, the pair were debating about the upcoming Liverpool v Manchester United clash, which takes place at Anfield this Sunday.

Neville said that our unbeaten Premier League run will end, but Carra decided to go down a different route, telling his pal that the only reason United have not been able to dominate in Europe (six times, three times) is because they have no influence over referees!

He’s obviously on the windup, but after the amount of rubbish Liverpool have had to to deal with RE ‘LiVARpool’ we’re all for it!