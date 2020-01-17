Yaya Toure’s utterly nonsensical comments about LFC and Sadio Mane are hilarious

Yaya Toure thinks the fact Sadio Mane is playing for the European champions, the World champions and is 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League is evidence he needs to leave Liverpool to further his career.

The former Manchester City midfielder may have made the bonkers comments to cause a stir, suggesting Mane ‘has to leave Liverpool’ in order to get a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid…

“The fact Sadio has won the African Ballon d’Or will spur him on to win the European one too,” Toure told the Guardian.

“That’s his objective. Sadio always told me he would become one of the best players in the world. He said that to me and now he is among them but he has to leave Liverpool now.

“It’s his last year and he has to leave Liverpool when it’s up to go to Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

So where do we begin…?

Mane is completely happy at Liverpool and the fact he plays for what is right now, unarguably, the best team on the planet, suggests he might just be at the right place.

Why would he depart Anfield and the world’s best manager to work under Quique Setien and play second fiddle to Lionel Messi at Barcelona?

Or head to Real Madrid, who’ve just bought Eden Hazard, who also plays on the left wing…

Hopefully, Liverpool will draw one of the Spanish giants in this season’s Champions League and Mane can show Toure just how foolish his comments actually are!

We have to get through Atletico Madrid first, of course.