Former Liverpool man Emre Can a target for bitter rivals Everton – report

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has emerged as a target for bitter Liverpool rivals Everton, according to reports in Italy.

The German international joined the Serie A giants in 2018, after spending a number of years at Anfield and earning himself the admiration of the fans.

This news comes from Gazzetta dello Sport who say that Can’s failure to convince Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has edged him out of the plans with the Old Lady.

The recent additions of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey have been cited as major factors in the thinking behind Emre’s potential departure from Italy.

It is thought that Can’s preference is to stay in Turin, but moves to Manchester United and Everton have been suggested for the midfielder.

Earlier reports have suggested that the former Liverpool man would not join a rival club of the Reds, out of respect for the supporters.

It would be interesting to see how that resolve would be tested should the chance to work with Carlo Ancelotti and return to Merseyside suddenly become an option for Emre.

All of this is just rumours, of course, and Can could yet stick around at Juventus.