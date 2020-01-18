Gary Lineker: Liverpool are ‘walking alone’ towards the earliest title victory in history

BBC and BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker reckons Liverpool are strolling towards their first League title in 30 years, after Manchester City draw with Crystal Palace.

Liverpool’s lead is now 13 points with 2 games in hand. They’re walking alone to the earliest title victory in history. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 18, 2020

The Reds can go 19 points clear with victories in our two games in hand – technically Manchester United and West Ham would be the outstanding fixtures.

With a lead like that, we’d be saying every other club in the world would be nailed on League Champions – but we can’t be so complacent.

It’s not a lack of respect for what Jurgen Klopp and the squad are doing, it’s simply that we – Liverpool fans – will not allow ourselves to get too sucked up in it yet.

The Reds can win the Premier League title as soon as April. If we win every game from now until then, victory against Man City at the Etihad would be enough to secure it.

It would be the earliest the title has been won in history, with a dominance like it never before seen in the country.

All that being said, we will not celebrate anything before it’s done – Liverpool may be in an incredible position, and it does look good, but there is a long way to go yet.