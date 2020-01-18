“I can seriously see us scoring 5 or 6” – some LFC fans react to over-confident Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Liverpool are up against bitter rivals Manchester United this weekend, as the Reds look to extend their incredible record in the Premier League.

In fact, we’ve won every game we’ve played since drawing with the Mancs at Old Trafford – so there’s a little more than just points on the line at Anfield.

A win at the weekend would maintain Liverpool’s 14 point lead at the top of the table (with a game in-hand), and push United to 30 points adrift of us.

That’s absolutely incredible.

But this hasn’t phased the Red Devils’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær who fancies his chances against the Premier League leaders.

The Norwegian thinks he’s found a way to play against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool – having being the only person to manage to stop us from winning this season, completely ignoring the fact Mo Salah was injured.

Obviously, we can’t say we are going to steamroll United at Anfield, as they do have some top quality players, but the Reds will be after blood on Sunday.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to respond to Ole’s over-confident comments, and it’s fair to say that they don’t agree with him.

Take a look at some of the Tweets below:

I can seriously see us scoring 5 or 6 against them. — Hayth (@Haythnasr) January 18, 2020

A point not points Ole. — Stevo T (@th71405256) January 18, 2020

Solskjær claims Man United know how to play against Liverpool: "I think we’ve found a nice way of playing against them." #LFC pic.twitter.com/cTOtOBpsJR — Liverpoolzy (@Liverpool_zy) January 17, 2020

Ole after we beat them 5-0 tomorrow: "When you play Liverpool in the league and they put their strongest team out, you know that you're going places, because that means that they respect us." pic.twitter.com/xqLSo7uesi — Unbearable T (@shit__chatter) January 18, 2020