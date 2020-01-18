Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have more “enemies” than other clubs – and he’s spot on

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about how Liverpool seem to have more enemies than other clubs, and he’s absolutely spot on.

In the last couple of years, we’ve seen some fans of rival clubs begging the mega-rich Manchester City to “save football” by winning the Premier League title.

Right City. The whole football world hates your money yet wants you to save them from Liverpool. So. Don't be twats. — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) May 7, 2014

Looks like Chelsea are going to need to save English football once again by beating Liverpool twice this season and stopping them from winning the league. wyd, City? — London Is Blue Podcast 🎙 (@LondonBluePod) September 14, 2019

It’s attitudes like this that have only further isolated Liverpool from the rest of the division, hence the “Scouse not English” shouts – to be fair, that does have deeper meanings, but it isn’t softened by this attitude.

Klopp has now been talking about how the Reds seem to have more “enemies” in football than you’d see at other clubs, but he doesn’t seem too phased.

“Liverpool is obviously the natural enemy of some clubs; we have more natural enemies than other clubs have, probably because of our history and how successful the club was,” he told RTE.

“When we play United it’s the most important game of the year. When we play Everton it’s the most important game of the year.

“But last year, second-last match-day, we played Newcastle. I have no clue if there were any problems between Liverpool and Newcastle in the past but it felt like they not only wanted to win the game but to stop us being champions.

“The game was so intense it was incredible. Newcastle weren’t playing for anything really, so that’s special. You feel sometimes that when we go somewhere. I don’t think we gained any new enemies, but we have enough to be honest!”

The boss seems to be hinting that our form of late hasn’t resulted in new enemies, and he’s absolutely spot on – we’ve been hated for decades, and we revel in that reputation to be honest.

It also comes down to other clubs viewing a game against Liverpool as being almost like a cup final – they get to say, ‘yeah, but we beat Liverpool at home’.

Fortunately, there are some fans of other clubs out there that like to see the Reds succeed. After 30 years without a league title, they’d welcome us lifting the trophy – even if they’re sparse in numbers.