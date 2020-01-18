(Video) Brewster bags first goal for Swansea with smart finish against Wigan

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster has scored his first goal for Swansea, and bagged for the first time in the Championship.

The youngster has been sent to the Welsh club for exactly this reason – to play more football, and score more goals, so it’s great to see him flourishing so early on.

It’s just his second appearance for the Swans. Wouldn’t it be lovely if he’s able to keep up his one in two ratio for the remainder of the season!

Take a watch of the video below: