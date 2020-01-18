(Video) Brilliant compilation of LFC’s counter-attacking football from the last three years

Liverpool fan MrBoywunder is known in social media circles for creating quality videos on the Reds, and he’s delivered yet again.

In what would have taken him a ages, he’s released a compilation video of Liverpool’s counter-attacking football from the last three seasons.

Under Jurgen Klopp, we play a brand of football which sees us break from the back at the flick of a switch, and we often score straight after the opposition has fluffed a chance.

The video really is something to behold and it shows just how far we’ve come in the last few years as we’re now perhaps the best team in the world.

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC, BT, Sky, etc.):