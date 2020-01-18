(Video) Former LFC man Pepe Reina sings familiar song at Aston Villa initiation

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina followed the tradition of singing a song as an initiation at your new club, and it will sound familiar for Reds fans.

The Spaniard opted for La Bamba – and he sung his heart out, bless him. The tune will be familiar to Liverpool fans as it was the tune to a chant we had that included Reina.

To the tune of La Bamba, we used to sing the words “Rafa Benitez, Rafa Benitez, Rafa Benitez, Xabi Alonso Torres and Reina, bamba, bamba…”

It’s not dead on that he’s chosen this song as a nod, as it is a very popular tune but I wouldn’t put it past him.

Take a watch of the video below: