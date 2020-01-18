(Video) Gomez & van Dijk wind up Trent over his hair in Liverpool training at Melwood

The Liverpool squad have such a good morale, and it really is testament to how well they perform together.

It’s one of the things Jurgen Klopp has brought into the squad since arriving in 2015 – before that, we definitely had a lot more players just playing for themselves.

One crucial difference with the current squad is that they genuinely get on with each other, and there is perhaps no better example of this than the defenders.

Just before a training session at Melwood, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez emerge and the two centre backs wind up Trent over something to do with his hair.

It’s a throw-away moment, but another example of these lads just being mates – you love to see it.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):