(Video) LFC fan creates compilation of Robbo being boss with some hilarious bits

Liverpool fan u/Con6612 (on Reddit) has created a compilation video of Andy Robertson doing what he does best – assisting, celebrating and boiling p*ss.

The Scotland international wears his heart on his sleeve, and it’s one of the reasons we fans have grown to absolutely adore him since he arrived at Anfield.

In the video, we get a few rare Robbo goals, but it’s the few hilarious moments that kept us interested – and by that, we mean things the full back as done with LFC TV but also some edits u/Con6612 has made.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV, BT, Sky, etc.):