(Video) LFC fans will love Salah’s cheeky response to question about Man United

Mohamed Salah isn’t a player that lacks in confidence, and his statistics from his time at Liverpool speak for that.

Liverpool have only dropped points in one game so far this season in the Premier League – away at Manchester United, and the Egyptian thinks he knows why.

He was being interviewed, and was about to be asked about why he thinks the Reds dropped points at Old Trafford, but the cheeky forward suggested it was because he was injured!

Obviously, he’s joking, but it may have actually turned out differently if our No.11 was available!

Take a watch of the video below: