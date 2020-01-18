(Video) Trent’s reaction when asked if LFC will win the Premier League says everything

Trent Alexander-Arnold sat down with Soccer AM to talk about FIFA 20, the statistics that some of the Liverpool players have and how good the full back is on the game.

The defender was cheekily asked if the Reds are going to win the Premier League title this season, and Trent’s reaction speaks more than any words could.

He grinned ear to ear, but that quickly faded from his face and he then answered quite humbly – Trent said we’re in a good position, but it’s not done yet and we can’t get carried away.

Take a watch of the video below (via Soccer AM/EA Sports) and skip to 5:16: