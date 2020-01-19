Daniel James doesn’t think Manchester United will lose at Anfield

Manchester United starlet Daniel James has banged the drum ahead of the Mancs’ visit to Anfield this weekend, as he claims that they don’t go anywhere thinking they’ll lose.

And while it’s a nice thing to say, as you head to the toughest ground in the country to face off against your most fierce enemy, United have lost as many Premier League games this month as we have since May 2018.

The young Welsh international has won over fans at Old Trafford this season with some dramatic and passionate performances, and they’re certainly going to lap up his latest comments.

‘We are Man United – and we don’t go anywhere feeling like we are going to lose,’ he’s quoted as saying by the Metro.

‘It is going to be a tough game, but we go into it feeling very positive. We are the only team to have taken points off Liverpool this season, so will go there full of high hopes. It has always been like that. Since day one here, you ­realise that we don’t go into any game as the underdogs.

‘Everybody is going to be ready for Liverpool. Whoever is picked will be ready to step up. It will be a case of doing exactly what we did against them last time.

‘Everyone performed really well, worked hard, and in the end we were unlucky to only get a draw when they scored in the last five minutes. Like I say, we know how hard this game will be, but I am really looking forward to playing in it. I’ve never played at Anfield before – but we go there with no fear.’

On one hand, we’ve got to consider that United have been a bogey team of ours over the last five years, and on the other we have to appreciate a win for us would open up a 30-point gap between the two of us.

The draw that we were held to at Old Trafford is the only game that we haven’t won in the Premier League this season, and we’ve played everyone but West Ham so far.

There will be a little extra in the game this afternoon – aside from us being fierce rivals, the team are going to want to get one back for the reverse fixture.