Gary Lineker is spot on with awful VAR decision in Liverpool game

Liverpool were robbed by the VAR at Old Trafford earlier this season, when Manchester United’s goal was allowed to stand despite a clear foul in the buildup on Divock Origi…

And today at Anfield, the Reds got unlucky again, with the VAR deciding that Virgil van Dijk had fouled David de Gea in the buildup to a Roberto Firmino curler.

The rules state however that the VAR should only change a decision if there is a clear and obvious error – and there clearly wasn’t.

It might have been a foul, but Craig Pawson saw it and didn’t give it – so there was no need for interference.

Gary Lineker on Twitter made the same point – racking up over 6,000 likes and counting in next to no time.

Not sure that was a clear and obvious error, if an error at all. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 19, 2020

Liverpool had a third goal ruled out for offside, but this was the correct decision.

Sadly Gini Wijnaldum had strolled just past the last defender and his brilliant finish wasn’t rewarded.