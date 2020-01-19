If a computer created the “perfect defender”, it would come up with van Dijk – Danny Murphy

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-half in the world, I don’t think there are any people that would try to argue with that.

He won PFA Player of the Year, was voted in FIFA’s team of the year, finished only a few votes behind Lionel Messi in the Ballon d’Or and has the medals of the current Champions of Europe and the World in his trophy cabinet.

Former Liverpool man Danny Murphy has taken it a step further by describing the Dutch international as the “perfect defender”, and the best he’s ever seen.

“He’s the best centre-half I’ve ever seen,” he told GOAL. “Calm, assured and someone the whole group looks up to. If you wanted a computer program to create the perfect defender, it would come up with van Dijk.”

He’s not wrong, is he! Speaking literally, van Dijk was recently awarded a TOTY card in FIFA 20 and was given a 99 overall – the highest in the game!

Obviously not an exact reflection of the real Virgil, but is definitely suggests Murphy is right to say a computer programme would spit out the Dutchman if you wanted the ‘perfect defender’.

The big man was the best player in the Premier League last season, not just the best defender, and hopefully he maintains his ridiculous level for years to come.