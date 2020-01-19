Jurgen Klopp hails Man United’s squad as “one of the strongest in Europe”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has talked up Manchester United ahead of the big game this weekend, and has labelled the Red Devils’ squad as !one of Europe’s finest.

Being the reigning Champions of Europe, you’d imagine our boss would know a thing or two! The German does cite “big investment” as one of the reasons the Mancs have a thin string of talent in their squad.

He is being entirely complimentary though – there is no bitterness or jokes being dished out by Klopp, even though I’m not sure many would agree with him.

‘They have recruited some exceptional players and the evolution of their squad makes them one of the strongest in Europe, I would say,‘ he commented in his programme notes (via Footbal365).

‘Look at their talent from the ‘keeper through to the forwards. They have world-class talent in that team and a squad full of match-winners. Big investment has resulted in a very strong group.

‘United compete in four competitions still – this says a lot about their quality. They remain with much to fight for in the league, a semi-final second leg to come in the Carabao Cup, into the fourth round of the FA Cup and the knockout stages in Europe. You cannot compete as they do in these competitions if they are not an outstanding football team.‘

The boss continues to say that he’s not been paying attention to what the media has had to say about the game in the build-up to the biggest fixture in Premier League football.

This is positive, as it will mean Klopp will not allow any complacency to sneak into our players, even if they’re digesting the media themselves.

‘I have no idea how this contest has been billed externally but I also couldn’t care less. I know how we have prepared and I know the respect we will show United,‘ he continued.

‘I’m sure people will point to their brilliant win away against Manchester City. But we analyse far more – we look much deeper – and we know we face the most challenging of opponents today.

‘If anyone thinks that win at City is the only signpost of danger, then they are silly and underestimating.’

You can tell the boss respects our greatest enemy a great deal – and so he should, they should be treated with respect because we cannot allow them to slow us down this season.

If we get comfortable and just expect to beat them, they’ll end up taking more points off us and that can’t happen at Anfield as it did at Old Trafford.