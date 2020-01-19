LFC stars flood Brewster with messages after scoring his first goal for Swansea

The Liverpool squad have such a good morale, and it really is testament to how well they perform together.

It’s one of the things Jurgen Klopp has brought into the squad since arriving in 2015 – before that, we definitely had a lot more players just playing for themselves.

One crucial difference with the current squad is that they genuinely get on with each other, and there is perhaps no better example of this than when you take a glance at social media.

The players can show us glimpses of their personalities via the likes of Twitter and Instagram, and this brings a new dynamic to modern football.

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster has scored his first goal for Swansea, and bagged for the first time in the Championship.

The youngster has been sent to the Welsh club for exactly this reason – to play more football, and score more goals, so it’s great to see him flourishing so early on.

And the senior players back at Anfield were also happy for their team-mate as they flooded his Instagram with well-wishes.

It’s just his second appearance for the Swans. Wouldn’t it be lovely if he’s able to keep up his one in two ratio for the remainder of the season!