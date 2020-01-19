Liverpool ready to move for Timo Werner this month after Chelsea show interest – report

Red Bull Leipzig striker Timo Werner has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool over the last year or so, but it’s still unclear just how substantial these rumours are.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot more fuel added to the fire, and it seems the German international may finally be on the move even as soon as January.

Klopp has previously plucked Joel Matip and Naby Keita from the Bundesliga so he clearly keeps an eye on his homeland’s league.

Werner would certainly be an impressive coup for the Champions of Europe, and the forward would be breathing down Bobby Firmino’s neck for a place in the starting XI every week.

MORE: Timo Werner rejected Liverpool’s advances because of Firmino – The Athletic

The latest news, from the Daily Mirror, claims that the Reds are now set to make a move for Werner this month after Chelsea have made their interest known.

Liverpool want £60M Timo Werner transfer. The Reds are preparing to make a summer move for his services. Klopp was ­keeping his powder dry for the summer before making any bids for the player, but Chelsea’s January move has triggered ­immediate interest. [@MirrorFootball] pic.twitter.com/X7e3vS2Qhf — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 18, 2020

But The Athletic have recently claimed that the German international isn’t keen on a move to Anfield because he wouldn’t be guaranteed regular football.

In many ways, he has a point: Werner wouldn’t come in and be an automatic starter, but he’d play plenty of matches, get to work under Jurgen Klopp and compete for the side who right now, are probably the best in the world.