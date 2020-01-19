Many Liverpool fans say the same thing after Man City drop points to Crystal Palace

Manchester City dropped two points at home as Crystal Palace managed to squeeze a last-minute goal out of them, via Fernandinho’s right boot.

It was a deserved point for the Londoners, to be fair, and even though a 2-1 loss would have been understandable, Palace’s efforts did warrant more.

The loss for City means that they are now 13 points adrift of Liverpool in the fight for the Premier League title – with the Reds still having two games in hand.

Wins against Manchester United (and eventually West Ham) will take us 19 points clear of City, should both of us win every game until we play the Hammers.

MORE: Gary Lineker: Liverpool are ‘walking alone’ towards the earliest title victory in history

But us fans aren’t letting ourselves get too carried away with it. While we can agree that looks good, there is a long way to go.

And this isn’t showing any disrespect for what Jurgen Klopp and the squad have done at Liverpool – it’s just a case of we’ve been here before and it ain’t over until the fat lady sings.

That being said, if we were looking at Chelsea or Spurs being 13 points clear, with two games in hand, we’d all be saying what our rivals’ fans have been saying – it’s their year.

While there was a little celebrating on Twitter after City dropped two points, most Liverpool fans are remaining level-headed, and here are some of our favourite Tweets:

Listening to my head and not going there yet #Maths pic.twitter.com/ysrMgntLya — The Pride's Postman (@TheSpareWheel) January 18, 2020

What a crazy Saturday!

I’m not going to say it yet, but it is close…#LFC #YNWA — LiVARpool (@ilylfc) January 18, 2020

Not till it's mathematically correct will @LFC be happy. There is still a long way to go and tough teams in the Premier league yet to play against. pic.twitter.com/9RfUVJcx2x — Guy Dore (@GuyandDore) January 18, 2020

Nothing’s done yet. I’m not trying to be a wet blanket but we have many tough tests to negotiate this season before anyone gets the champagne out (tomorrow being a prime example.)Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.👍🔴⚽️👊 #LFC #RedOrDead https://t.co/Uy8ZS3ZrZ0 — ConorYNWA1 🇮🇪 (@conorYNWA1) January 18, 2020