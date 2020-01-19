(Video) Alisson mimicked Reina and Ngog with epic celebration after Mo’s winner

Oh, what a 90 minutes that was!

Liverpool schooled Manchester United at Anfield, winning 2-0 – but in truth – the scoreline flattered the visitors who were taught a footballing lesson.

At the death, Mo Salah scored a brilliant goal and ripped his shirt off in glee – with the man who assisted him, Alisson – one of the first to greet him!

(Video courtesy of Sky Sports)

This reminded us of the famous David Ngog goal v United many years back, where somehow Pepe Reina was the first team-mate to join the celebration.

Liverpool are now 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand.

Nothing is won yet, but every weekend, we’re getting closer.

