(Video) Alisson mimicked Reina and Ngog with epic celebration after Mo’s winner

Oh, what a 90 minutes that was!

Liverpool schooled Manchester United at Anfield, winning 2-0 – but in truth – the scoreline flattered the visitors who were taught a footballing lesson.

At the death, Mo Salah scored a brilliant goal and ripped his shirt off in glee – with the man who assisted him, Alisson – one of the first to greet him!

"Mo Salah you little dancer." Mo Salah's first goal against Manchester United sends Liverpool 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Watch live reaction on Sky Sports Premier League or follow our live blog: https://t.co/DZky2U2rPV pic.twitter.com/3rLrNfmkcu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020

This reminded us of the famous David Ngog goal v United many years back, where somehow Pepe Reina was the first team-mate to join the celebration.

#TBT to Pepe Reina sprinting the length of the pitch to celebrate this David N’Gog goal 🤣 The Spanish goalkeeper joined the Reds on this day 14 years ago 👐🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/7QdLr1cbnI — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 4, 2019

Liverpool are now 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand.

Nothing is won yet, but every weekend, we’re getting closer.