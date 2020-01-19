(Video) Carra & Neville’s reaction to van Dijk goal very different

Jamie Carragher was naturally delighted to watch Virgil van Dijk’s opener v Manchester United today – very unlike his partner in crime Gary Neville!

Below, you’ll see Carra pump his fist while G-Nev looks on gloomily alongside Martin Tyler, who we can’t imagine would have been too chuffed either…

The Dutchman’s performance throughout the game was sensational, confirming what we already know – that he’s simply the best defender in the business.

Van Dijk now has four goals this season – and we reckon he’ll get a few more before the campaign is out.

Video courtesy of Sky Sports: