(Video) Carragher & Keane have heated argument about Solskjaer after LFC triumph

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane are known for being hot-heads at the best of times, so when Liverpool and Manchester United play each other, it shouldn’t be a surprise when they lock horns.

The pundits in the Sky Sports studio were discussing whether or not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be sacked soon or if he deserves more time at the Old Trafford helm.

Carra argued that time is almost up for the Norwegian, but Keane is adamant that the Man United boss is given more time – and cited Jurgen Klopp as an example of what a manager given time can do.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):