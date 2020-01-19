(Video) Carragher winds up Neville at Anfield & gets the middle finger

Liverpool play hosts to Manchester United this weekend as the Reds look to continue their incredible form in the Premier League, and get revenge on the only team to take points off us this season.

Jamie Carragher, working with Sky Sports, is obviously at Anfield and was checking out Liverpool’s ‘Walk of Champions’ at the stadium.

Carra’s opposite number Gary Neville walked past the camera, as the former Red man was talking his followers through the club’s honours.

As the former United full back walked past Carra, he put one finger up to him – obviously in jest, as they’re good friends now they don’t share the pitch.

Take a watch of the video below: