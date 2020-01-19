(Video) De Gea goes for the ref after Firmino worldy ruled out

There was some controversy in the first half as Liverpool hosted fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield, and thought they had went 2-0 up.

The ball was up in the air and Virgil van Dijk appeared to impede David De Gea as the Spaniard tried to claim – well that’s what VAR decided anyway.

Sadio Mane picked up the ball after the header and knocked it across to Bobby Firmino who made no mistake from just inside the area.

It was a lovely curled effort into the right side of goal, and he had all the time in the world as United’s players simply switched off and looked to the referee.

None was more furious than De Gea though as the goalkeeper made for Craig Pawson to complain about van Dijk just before VAR was consulted.

The Spaniard was booked for his outburst.

Take a look at the video below (via DAZN):