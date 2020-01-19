(Video) Firmino goes mad for van Dijk’s bullet header v. Manchester United

Bobby Firmino loves a goal celebration – he even celebrates other player’s goals as if they were his, he loves them that much.

He’s been at this for ages now so it should come as no surprise to hear that he celebrated Virgil van Dijk opener with the centre-half.

As the Dutchman made his way over to the corner flag to celebrate to the fans, Bobby did the ‘El Pistolero’ celebration made popular by Luis Suarez and then his own now-famous karate kick celebration.

We absolutely love seeing Bobby and Sadio Mane doing this for every goal we score, it just goes to show how much the players enjoy working with each other!

