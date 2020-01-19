(Video) Firmino sends Wan-Bissaka back to Selhurst Park with outrageous touchline skill

Bobby Firmino has that touch of flair that you often see with players who are skillful enough to represent the Brazilian national team.

And the forward proved that once more in the big game against Manchester United by sending Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the Echo on the touchline.

The Brazilian sent the Englishman the wrong way twice before attempting to run into the box. Maybe he should have whipped it into the area straight away, but seeing Wan-Bissaka stumbling after all the hype some Unted fans have given him of late is hilarious.

Take a watch of the video below (via NBC):