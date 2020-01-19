(Video) Full clip of Alisson’s sprint and knee slide will make every Liverpool fan smile

We’ll be dining off today’s result all week!

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0, thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

The Egyptian’s goal was made by Alisson, and the Brazilian embarked on an epic sprint in order to be the first person to greet his team-mate.

In the video below, you’ll see Alisson burning past his fellow Reds, before he drops a superb knee slide.

We didn’t realise keepers had that in the locker!

The Reds are now 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand.

Every week, it’s looking more and more like the title is coming to Anfield.