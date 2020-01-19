(Video) Gini Wijnaldum’s delicious midfield nutmeg v Manchester United

Gini Wijnaldum is maybe the best player in tight spaces in the whole of the Premier League.

The Dutchman has outrageous technical skills and displayed it today v Manchester United in the first-half.

Wijnaldum stuck the ball through Fred’s legs, much to the delight of Anfield – who greeted the skill with applause.

Gini is an absolutely crucial cog in Jurgen Klopp’s side, because he keeps the ball, wins it back and knits our play together with clever short passes all over the field.

This piece of skill is typical of our no.5 – and we could watch it all day long!