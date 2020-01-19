(Video) Henderson falls to his knees as Anfield goes berserk for Salah stunner

Alisson sprinted the length of the field this evening to celebrate Mo Salah’s brilliant goal in front of the Kop, that confirmed Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

But his captain Jordan Henderson didn’t have the energy after a breathtaking performance in midfield in which he covered every blade of grass during a pulsating 90 minutes.

When Salah’s shot hit the back of the net, Hendo simply dropped to his knees as Alisson tore past him!

It’s a great image from another wonderful Anfield evening.

Liverpool have played 22 games in the Premier League, winning 21 and drawing just once.

It’s mind-boggling.