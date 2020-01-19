(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Roy Hodgson said about Pep Guardiola

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson may have done his former side a favour this weekend, as the Eagles snatched a point at the Etihad against Manchester City.

That now means there’s a 13 point gap between Liverpool and the Citizens – not to mention the Reds also have two games in hand.

That kind of a lead in a Premier League title race is unheard of, and Roy only rubbed salt into Pep’s wounds after the game.

The Palace boss remarked on how he was asked what he could learn from Guardiola and he told Sky Sports the City manager can only team him how “to lose”.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):