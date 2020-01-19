(Video) Mo Salah confused during MOTM presentation: ‘Why you giving it to me?’

Jordan Henderson was handed the Premier League man of the match award after a 2-0 win against Manchester United at Anfield.

Prior to the captain being handed the award, it was given to Mohamed Salah to present to his skipper, but the Egyptian was a little confused.

Fresh of scoring the second goal in Liverpool’s 2-0 win, and his first against United, he thought he had been given the award.

He joked with the Sky Sports presenter “why you giving it to me?” but was more than happy to hand the honour over to Hendo.

