(Video) Naby Keita awkwardly watches Ox’s mini tantrum on the bench

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was good today against Manchester United, but was either disappointed to be subbed off or at his own performance after Jurgen Klopp decided to bring him off for Adam Lallana in the second-half.

In the clip below, you’ll see Ox hitting the chair in front of him out of frustration, but it’s Naby Keita in the background that really makes us laugh!

The Guinean, wrapped up warm in his big coat, gives Ox a confused look – worried about what might come next.

Ox has incredibly high standards for himself, which is actually great. He’s played a big role this season and we expect him to continue helping us in our pursuit of glory until the summer.

As for Keita, he should resume training next week.