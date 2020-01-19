(Video) Neville punches desk in frustration at United horror miss

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield to take the Reds 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in game.
The Reds could have seen the score-line levelled in the second half, when Anthony Martial found himself in the area but he spooned the effort over the bar.
It was a big moment, and it may have been turned around, but the Frenchman’s miss made sure that didn’t happen – and Gary Neville was furious.
The former Manchester United man punched the desk he was sat at inside Anfield as a way to vent his fury.
Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):
Frustration for @GNev2! 😡
It's fair to say that Gary Neville wasn't too impressed after Anthony Martial spurned a glorious chance to draw Manchester United level at Anfield! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SHFApJVOtt
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020
COMMENTS