(Video) Rhain Brewster buzzing to have scored his first professional goal with Swansea

Rhian Brewster is currently on loan at Swansea, and the young forward has already got a goal to his name after just two game.

He truck early on for the Swans against Wigan, in a move that looked straight out of the Jurgen Klopp manual. Wigan tried to play it out from the back, but Swansea put them under pressure and they made a mistake – and the Swans made them pay.

WATCH: (Video) Brewster bags first goal for Swansea with smart finish against Wigan

Hopefully there is more from the youngster, but he’s absolutely buzzing with his first professional goal.

Take a watch of the video below (via Swansea City AFC):