(Video) Roy Keane says this Liverpool team isn’t ‘great’ yet

Roy Keane says that Liverpool have to rack up a few Premier League titles before we can be labelled a great side.

The former Manchester United captain turned Sky Sports pundit made the claim before kick-off today, with the Reds taking on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s inconsistent Red Devils.

“You can get in the Champions League without winning the league. You can’t say they’re a great team until they win back to back leagues,” he said.

In a way, he has a point. Despite our Champions League victory, we do need to secure the title to confirm this team’s spot as one of the sides in modern football history.

Hopefully we’ll secure that this term though, and with Jurgen Klopp tied to the club until 2024, there’s a chance some more will follow…