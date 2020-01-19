(Video) Salah’s dramatic goal v. Man Utd is even better with Peter Drury’s commentary

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored late on to ensure the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield.

It was quite the dramatic finish, as it was set up by goalkeeper Alisson with some incredible quick thinking and a gorgeous ball over the top.

The only problem, and this is a recurring issue, was Martin Tyler’s commentary of the goal – it just didn’t convey the emotions that should have been felt.

Enter: Peter Drury. The legendary commentator’s account of the goal is absolute poetry for Liverpool fans.

Take a watch of the video below (via Premier League Productions/BT Sport):

