(Video) Van Dijk bullies Maguire in the air and scores for Liverpool v Manchester United

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring today against Manchester United at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in another delicious cross and the brilliant Dutchman rose above Harry Maguire and nodded past David de Gea.

Van Dijk is the best defender on the planet and it’s no surprise he’s scored four goals this season when you consider his unbelievable aerial ability.

Maguire is renowned for his strength but he got embarrassed by Liverpool’s no.4.

Since joining the Reds, van Dijk has 11 goals in total – and this one against our arch rivals will no doubt be one of the sweetest.