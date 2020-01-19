(Video) Wijnaldum left Maguire for dead with slick skill in rapid LFC counter-attack

Gini Wijnaldum played out of his skin once again as Liverpool sank Manchester United for two goals in the Premier League at Anfield.

The Dutch international, along with captain Jordan Henderson, dictated the flow of the game as the Reds stormed to 16 points clear at the top of the table – with a game in hand.

In one smart move, Liverpool looked to break on the counter and Wijnaldum came up against £80million centre-half Harry Maguire and glided past him like he wasn’t there.

Virgil van Dijk would never. 😉

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports/NBC/BEIN/DAZN/etc.):