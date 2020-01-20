Michael Carrick involved in ‘heated row’ with LFC fans during game

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick lost his temper in the first-half yesterday, with his side 1-0 down to Jurgen Klopp’s rampant Reds.

The ex-midfielder was angered at a decision made on the field, and gave a volley of abuse to the fourth official John Moss – before rowing with Liverpool fans in the stands.

James Pearce tweeted the altercation as it happened:

Michael Carrick involved in a heated row with #LFC fans behind the dugout. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 19, 2020

If it wasn’t for the VAR, the scoreline would have been far nastier than 2-0.

In the first-half, Roberto Firmino’s effort was ruled out due to an apparent foul on David de Gea in the buildup, but how the VAR decided the challenge was worthy of cancelling a goal we’ll never know.

Thankfully, we continued to dominate the game and ended up very worthy winners.

Liverpool are 30 points ahead of Carrick’s United and 16 clear at the top of the table…

While United face an uphill battle to get top four, Liverpool seem to be cruising to the title.