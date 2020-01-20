Timo Werner wants €60m summer Liverpool switch – Bild

Timo Werner wants to transfer to Liverpool to play under Jurgen Klopp, reports reliable German outlet Bild.

The story says the German striker, who already has 20 Bundesliga goals this season, is keen on an Anfield switch – although they do not confirm Liverpool’s definite interest – instead just sharing the speculation from English sources that say we are.

They do claim though that the beneficial relationship between our hierarchy and Rb Leipzig, created when we bought Naby Keita, could smooth a potential deal.

Werner is enjoying an exceptional campaign, and possesses many of the qualities Klopp desires in his attackers.

The 23-year-old is versatile and can play either from the left or centrally, while he presses manically and has superb technical ability.

With the AFCON set to take place in January and February next term, Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane and Mo Salah for an extended period – which is devastating – and does warrant the addition of another top class attacker.

We signed Takumi Minamino this January, but another offensive star will likely be required.