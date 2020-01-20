(Video) Alisson admits he was copying Pepe Reina with full-pitch sprint

Alisson told Brazilian journalists after the game yesterday that his full-pitch sprint was inspired by watching Pepe Reina do the same against Manchester United 14 years ago!

When Mo Salah bagged in the final seconds, Ali was somehow the first to celebrate with him – mimicking Reina and David Ngog at the same end.

Interestingly, Alisson’s assist for Salah was the first from a goalkeeper in the top flight since 2010 – when Reina got one for Liverpool!

Alisson is talking in Portuguese in the interview, but you can hear him talk about Reina in the video below.

Liverpool’s keeper has kept seven clean-sheets on the bounce – and is now only one behind in the race for the Golden Gloves – remarkable considering he misses the first ten games of the season injured.