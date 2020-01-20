(Video) Amazing new angle of Firmino embarrassing Wan-Bissaka surfaces

Roberto Firmino sent Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the shadow realm yesterday!

The Brazilian tied Manchester United’s right-back in knots in the penalty area, sending him the wrong way twice – the second of which saw the former Crystal Palace defender completely sell himself.

This angle of the incident is doing the rounds on Twitter and it’s great.

Firmino was terrific at Anfield, and he should have had his first home goal of the season – but it was bizarrely chalked off for offside.

His overall contribution though was again fantastic. No other striker in world football offers as much disregarding goals than Bobby.

The manner in which he drops into space and knits together our football in the final third is a privilege to watch.