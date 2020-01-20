(Video) Bitter Solskjaer downplays LFC’s greatness & calls us a long-ball team who can’t pass through you

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should take a leaf out of Chris Wilder’s book.

When his Sheffield United side were taught a footballing lesson at Anfield a few weeks back, the Englishman took it gracefully and heaped praise on Jurgen Klopp’s team post-match.

Solskjaer though couldn’t find it in himself to do the same – and made some ludicrous comments about our style in the post-game interview.

The Norwegian claimed we play direct football and long balls – and remarkably, that ‘it’s not like they carve you open’.

Time and time again on Sunday, Liverpool sliced through United with ease. There was a period in the second half when in five minutes, we had seven shots.

He’s probably trying to score points with his fans, but it’s a baffling reaction to a game in which his team were bettered in every department.

Listen to the moronic comments, below: