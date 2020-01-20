(Video) Bitter Solskjaer downplays LFC’s greatness & calls us a long-ball team who can’t pass through you

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should take a leaf out of Chris Wilder’s book.
When his Sheffield United side were taught a footballing lesson at Anfield a few weeks back, the Englishman took it gracefully and heaped praise on Jurgen Klopp’s team post-match.
Solskjaer though couldn’t find it in himself to do the same – and made some ludicrous comments about our style in the post-game interview.
The Norwegian claimed we play direct football and long balls – and remarkably, that ‘it’s not like they carve you open’.
Time and time again on Sunday, Liverpool sliced through United with ease. There was a period in the second half when in five minutes, we had seven shots.
He’s probably trying to score points with his fans, but it’s a baffling reaction to a game in which his team were bettered in every department.
Listen to the moronic comments, below:
"They're the most direct team in the league. They do put teams under pressure. Play them long balls, second balls, corners."
Despite falling 30 points behind Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was encouraged by Manchester United's performance at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/XLdECVQq7A
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020
COMMENTS