(Video) Gary Neville’s summer prediction for Liverpool & Manchester United all the more hilarious now

Jamie Carragher on Twitter reminded his partner in crime Gary Neville of a poorly judged pre-season prediction, following Liverpool’s 2-0 win yesterday…

On ‘The Big Season Debate’ back in the summer, Neville claimed that it was only a matter of time before United won the big trophies again – and that they’d win the title before Liverpool.

We are now 30 points clear of United and 16 clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

It’s not won yet, but it would take something truly remarkable to see us losing out from here…

And if we do get over the line, Neville’s face is going to be a thing of joy to behold!