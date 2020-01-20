(Video) Gini Wijnaldum’s world-class show-running performance v Manchester United

When was the last time Gini Wijnaldum had a bad game?

We’re not sure we can remember!

The Dutchman was again sublime yesterday, dominating the midfield battle and retaining possession in almost every circumstance.

His ability to shield the ball and then lay it off to team-mates is unrivalled in the Premier League.

Wijnaldum’s highlights included two nutmegs, the second of which made Harry Maguire look utterly ridiculous, which we’re all for!

You can watch a compilation of his best bits from the game below, with footage used first shown by Sky Sports.