(Video) Hendo’s post-game speech shows once again why he’s Liverpool captain

Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah spoke to Sky Sports on the field after the game, but refused to be drawn into the early title celebrations that were taking place in the stands!

The skipper promised that the squad will remain fully focussed and Salah agreed – stating the only way to win the title is to take each game at a time.

Hendo clearly means every word he says and there is no way he will allow his squad to rest on their laurels.

Not only is Hendrson a brilliant captain, but he’s a sensational player, too. He won the man of the Match award yesterday for his tireless, battling performance.

If he doesn’t get into the Premier League Team of the Season this year, something is badly wrong.