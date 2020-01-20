(Video) Klopp gives opinion on Anfield blaring out ‘We’re gonna win the league’

Jurgen Klopp is ok with fans prematurely celebrating the Premier League title, but has promised that his Liverpool side won’t be doing the same!

The boss as speaking after yesterday’s 2-0 win, which sees Liverpool 16 points clear of Manchester City, with a game in hand…

Following Mo Salah’s winner at the death, the Kop sang ‘We’re gonna win the league’ for the first time this season.

Klopp has said it’s ok for us to dream, providing we still ‘do our job’ in the stand during matches.

This seems like a fair deal!

Watch the interview, below: