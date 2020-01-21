Man Utd charged by FA for failing to conduct themselves in an “orderly fashion” – SSN

Manchester United have been charged by the FA for failing to ensure their players “conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” during Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield.

The visitors lost their minds when Roberto Firmino thought he had put the Reds 2-0 up, after it appeared Virgil van Dijk may have fouled David De Gea.

Replays show that the Dutchman couldn’t have done much more to avoid illegally impeding the Spaniard, but Bobby’s goal was chalked off even though play was allowed to go on for a lengthy period of time.

De Gea and a few other United players ran over to the referee after the goal had been scored, and this is what the FA has deemed worthy of a penalty, as per Sky Sports News. The same report says that the players didn’t act in an “orderly fashion”.

MORE: (Video) De Gea goes for the ref after Firmino worldy ruled out

The Mancs have until Thursday to respond to the charge, but it’s likely they’ll not do so and will be given a fine for their players actions.

In truth, I don’t think I’ve ever seen De Gea so angry – but I think that’s got a lot more to do with his and United’s current form than the ‘foul’ from van Dijk.