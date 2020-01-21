“Manchester is red and blue” – Crystal Palace make joke at expense of LFC’s rivals on Twitter

Crystal Palace are doing well in the Premier League this season – the Londoners sit ninth in the table, and have put in some more than respectable performances.

Their social media team was a bit more than cheeky after their latest result against Manchester City though, as they poked fun at them and our bitter rivals Man United.

They reminded their followers that they got a draw at Old Trafford last season and a win at the Etihad – pointing to the fact that they managed he reverse this year.

18/19: Manchester United 0-0 Palace

Manchester City 2-3 Palace 19/20: Manchester United 1-2 Palace

Manchester City 2-2 Palace Manchester is red AND blue.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/d88PNdax5M — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 18, 2020

This is some brilliant sh*thousery, and the timing off it is quite funny, considering a Tweet that went around “Liverpool Twitter” just a couple days before.

Graeme Kelly shared a Tweet by GOAL which showed how many points each of the Premier League’s top 12 teams in an interesting way.

He attached a caption to this saying the Reds have picked up more points than both Arsenal and Spurs – therefore North London is ours!

Wait, you can add Spurs and Arsenals points together and we still have more. North London is ours. Mental. #LFC https://t.co/XFosISj64K — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) January 12, 2020

It’s obviously a tongue-in-cheek remark, but it doesn’t take away the fact that it’s funny, just like the Crystal Palace Tweet.

It didn’t go down well with hurt United fans though – and our favourite Tweet has to be this from @S_Allsop who shows Palace the head-to-head statistics of the two clubs. Just let them have fun!